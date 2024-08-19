Cadet Petty Officer Emily Falanga, 15, of Westhaven, Conn., finishes climbing over a wooden obstacle July 18 as part of a week-long U.S. Navy Sea Cadet introductory training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
This work, One more hurdle to go [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.