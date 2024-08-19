Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:21 Photo ID: 8602423 VIRIN: 240718-O-HX738-9811 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.83 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, One more hurdle to go [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.