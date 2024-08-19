Cadet Petty Officer Juliana French, 16, of Albany, N.Y., crawls through sand under a layer of barbed wire July 18 as part of a week-long U.S. Navy Sea Cadet introductory training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8602409
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-8615
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Move low and slow through tanglefoot at Devens [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.