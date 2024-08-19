PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2024) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harrison Cavanaugh, from Euless, Texas, mans a fire control console during a Close-In Weapons System live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8602049
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-UA460-1093
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Close-In Weapons System Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.