    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th Chemical Battalion -Physical Fitness Testing – 21 Aug 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th Chemical Battalion -Physical Fitness Testing – 21 Aug 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 479th Chemical Battalion is here at Fort Dix, NJ for two weeks for CBRN Chemical Training. They are an Army Reserve Unit that comes from Fort Totten, NY. They are shown here on the Fort Dix Two-Mile Track completing an early morning Fitness Training consisting in physical activities such as running, calisthenics and weight-lifting activities. (Images captured by the Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8602026
    VIRIN: 240821-O-BC272-1988
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.9 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve CBRN Fitness New Jersey

