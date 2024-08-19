Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th Chemical Battalion -Physical Fitness Testing – 21 Aug 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 479th Chemical Battalion is here at Fort Dix, NJ for two weeks for CBRN Chemical Training. They are an Army Reserve Unit that comes from Fort Totten, NY. They are shown here on the Fort Dix Two-Mile Track completing an early morning Fitness Training consisting in physical activities such as running, calisthenics and weight-lifting activities. (Images captured by the Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)