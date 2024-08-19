Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quakertown, Pennsylvania Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2024) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Meghan Lagro, from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 15. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:26
    Photo ID: 8602019
    VIRIN: 240815-N-UA460-1087
    Resolution: 6341x4480
    Size: 956.2 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Quakertown, Pennsylvania Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aegis
    Fire Controlman
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Quakertown

