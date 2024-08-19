Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240821-N-NF288-025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 21, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) operates in the vicinity of the Luzon Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 07:20
    Photo ID: 8601893
    VIRIN: 240821-N-NF288-3595
    Resolution: 5935x3957
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

