USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

240821-N-NF288-011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 21, 2024) Lt. Kevin Lapolt, from Rome, New York, stands the tactical actions officer watch in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as the ship operates in the vicinity of the Luzon Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)