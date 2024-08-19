Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in Community Relations Event [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in Community Relations Event

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240817-N-NF288-040 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (August 17, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) volunteer at the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. Navy has partnered with the orphanage since 1946, over 77 years ago. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

