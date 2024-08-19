USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Participate in Community Relations Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240817-N-NF288-132 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (August 17, 2024) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) volunteers at the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. Navy has partnered with the orphanage since 1946, over 77 years ago. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)