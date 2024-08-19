USS Ralph Johnson Pulls Into Busan, Republic of Korea.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240816-N-NF288-064 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (August 16, 2024) Members of the Republic of Korea Navy wave flags pierside to welcome the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as it pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea, for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 16, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)