    USS Ralph Johnson Pulls Into Busan, Republic of Korea. [Image 5 of 6]

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240816-N-NF288-064 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (August 16, 2024) Members of the Republic of Korea Navy wave flags pierside to welcome the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as it pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea, for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 16, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 05:26
    Photo ID: 8601772
    VIRIN: 240816-N-NF288-1261
    Resolution: 4339x2893
    Size: 544.25 KB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
