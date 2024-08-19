Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military medical forces synchronize medical operations across Europe and Africa

    GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, addresses attendees at the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Senior Leader Forum Aug. 20. More than 120 U.S. military medical leaders, providers, planners, and logisticians from across the European and African theaters assembled at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany Aug. 20 - 23 to take part in a Senior Leader Forum hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The purpose of the forum was to establish a common operational picture, orient medical leaders to the Europe and African theaters and synchronize all theater medical activities for any potential real-world contingencies that may arise. (Photo by. Kirk Frady)

