Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

Members of the Army Teen Panel, which represented military teens at the Youth Leadership Forum held June 20 through 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, pose for a photo at the forum. The panel included Bella Hunter, Aaliya Ismail and Emerson Moore, all students at Zama Middle High School at Camp Zama, Japan. (Courtesy Photo)