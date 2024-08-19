Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members of the Army Teen Panel, which represented military teens at the Youth Leadership Forum held June 20 through 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, pose for a photo at the forum. The panel included Bella Hunter, Aaliya Ismail and Emerson Moore, all students at Zama Middle High School at Camp Zama, Japan. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8601611
    VIRIN: 240627-A-HP857-2840
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum
    Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Youth Leadership Forum
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download