Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

Bella Hunter, second from left; Aaliya Ismail, second from right; and Emerson Moore, right; pose for a photo with Col. John S. Chu, center, executive officer to the Commanding General of U.S. Army Installation Management Command; and Hannah Maza, left, director of the Camp Zama Youth Center, during the Youth Leadership Forum held June 20 through 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Courtesy Photo)