B-2 Spirit arrives for BTF deployment to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber arrives for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)