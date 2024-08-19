Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit arrives for BTF deployment to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia [Image 2 of 3]

    B-2 Spirit arrives for BTF deployment to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct post-flight operations on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8601588
    VIRIN: 240817-F-QX786-1024
    Resolution: 8256x4806
    Size: 24.56 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

