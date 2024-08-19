B-2 Spirit arrives for BTF deployment to RAAF Base Amberley, Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct post-flight operations on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)