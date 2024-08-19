Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240820-N-GC639-1229 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    240820-N-GC639-1229

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240820-N-GC639-1229
    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 20, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, speaks at the opening ceremony of PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 at Pham Van Dong Square in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 23:51
    Photo ID: 8601463
    VIRIN: 240820-N-GC639-1229
    Resolution: 5047x3364
    Size: 881.99 KB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240820-N-GC639-1229 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240820-N-GC639-1229
    240820-N-GC639-1072

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PacificPartnership #PP24 #Vietnam #USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download