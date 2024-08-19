USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240820-N-TW227-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), unchain an F-35B Lightning, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)