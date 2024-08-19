Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240820-N-TW227-1091 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 21:52
    Photo ID: 8601381
    VIRIN: 240820-N-TW227-1091
    Resolution: 5311x3253
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download