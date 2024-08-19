Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit sergeant major, presents a unit challenge coin as a gift to a member of the local community during a community relations event in Damupo Village, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. During the event, U.S. Marines and local teachers and students volunteered to paint walls in Damupo Village during integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)