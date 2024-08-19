Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Buckley, left, communications operations chief, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, paints a house during a community relations event in Damupo Village, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. The painting was part of a joint community beautification project with U.S. Marines and local teachers and students during integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. The training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)