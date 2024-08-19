Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event [Image 2 of 8]

    Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event

    DAMUPO VILLAGE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the 31st MEU, Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, U.S. Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15, and members of the local community pose for a group photo during a community relations event at Damupo Village, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. During the event, U.S. Marines and local teachers and students volunteered to paint walls in Damupo Village during integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 20:53
    This work, Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Allies
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    ROK
    Community Relations
    Republic of Korea

