Be Somebody’s Hero: 15th MEU Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the 31st MEU, Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, U.S. Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15, and members of the local community pose for a group photo during a community relations event at Damupo Village, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2024. During the event, U.S. Marines and local teachers and students volunteered to paint walls in Damupo Village during integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)