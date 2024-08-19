Truman's COMPTUEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240818-N-RG232-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Sharnell Strong, a native of Tampa, Florida, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, removes a stab actuator on a stabilator assembly on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 18. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)