Fist Day High Fives

Students give high-fives to Airmen assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, at Tanglewood Elementary School in Derby, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, 184th Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing showed their community support by welcoming students with fist bumps and high-fives on their first day of school. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)