Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fist Day High Fives [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fist Day High Fives

    DERBY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Students give high-fives to Airmen assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, at Tanglewood Elementary School in Derby, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. Airmen from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, 184th Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing showed their community support by welcoming students with fist bumps and high-fives on their first day of school. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 17:24
    Photo ID: 8601145
    VIRIN: 240815-F-YR448-2828
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DERBY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fist Day High Fives [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fist Day High Fives
    Fist Day High Fives
    Fist Day High Fives
    Fist Day High Fives
    Fist Day High Fives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Back to School
    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    931ARW
    184 KANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download