    Wisconsin Guard Black Hawk pilots part of EAA panel on women helicopter pilots [Image 4 of 6]

    Wisconsin Guard Black Hawk pilots part of EAA panel on women helicopter pilots

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Capt. Meredith Porter, a Black Hawk pilot with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, speaks during a WomenVenture panel entitled “Exploring the Evolution of Women in Vertical Lift Industry” in the Theatre in the Woods at the EAA AirVenture grounds July 24. The Wisconsin National Guard is at the 2024 EAA AirVenture to promote career opportunities in the National Guard through presentations and equipment displays. The Wisconsin National Guard is showcasing the F-35 Lightning II, KC-135 Stratotanker, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, infantry and artillery. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8600573
    VIRIN: 240724-O-QS269-4154
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
