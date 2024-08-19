Wisconsin Guard Black Hawk pilots part of EAA panel on women helicopter pilots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Charnell Pinson, a Black Hawk pilot with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, speaks during a WomenVenture panel entitled “Exploring the Evolution of Women in Vertical Lift Industry” in the Theatre in the Woods at the EAA AirVenture grounds July 24. The Wisconsin National Guard is at the 2024 EAA AirVenture to promote career opportunities in the National Guard through presentations and equipment displays. The Wisconsin National Guard is showcasing the F-35 Lightning II, KC-135 Stratotanker, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, infantry and artillery. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson