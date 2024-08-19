Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander

    EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain prepares to pilot the Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft X-62A for his first flight as the Air Force Test Center commander at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024. VISTA is a one-of-a-kind training airplane developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in collaboration with Calspan Corporation for the USAF Test Pilot School. Built on open systems architecture, VISTA is fitted with software that allows it to mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo/1st Lt. Danielle Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8600359
    VIRIN: 240815-F-DX306-8515
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander
    Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander
    Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFTC #USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download