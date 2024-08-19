Cain takes first flight as AFTC commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain prepares to pilot the Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft X-62A for his first flight as the Air Force Test Center commander at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024. VISTA is a one-of-a-kind training airplane developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in collaboration with Calspan Corporation for the USAF Test Pilot School. Built on open systems architecture, VISTA is fitted with software that allows it to mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo/1st Lt. Danielle Rose)