    FMMP Speaker group photo [Image 6 of 6]

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    (From left to right): Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence; Ms. Laura Balser, Senior Client partner at Korn Ferry Consulting Firm; Lt. Col. Jennifer White, Chief of Operations for Joint Modernization Command, and first and current Fort Bliss FMMP chapter director; Ms. Sharon Kesterson, Chief Intelligence Officer for the Department of Homeland Security; and Col. Clydea Pritchard-Brown, Chief of Staff for 1st Theater Sustainment command and founder of the Female Mentoring and Morale Program, pose for a photo following the conclusion of an FMMP conference at the NCOLCOE on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The two-day event brought together guest speakers of various backgrounds who shared their experiences and guidance on leadership for women. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8600342
    VIRIN: 240816-A-AD451-8243
    Resolution: 8666x5777
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FMMP Speaker group photo [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

