FMMP Speaker group photo

(From left to right): Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence; Ms. Laura Balser, Senior Client partner at Korn Ferry Consulting Firm; Lt. Col. Jennifer White, Chief of Operations for Joint Modernization Command, and first and current Fort Bliss FMMP chapter director; Ms. Sharon Kesterson, Chief Intelligence Officer for the Department of Homeland Security; and Col. Clydea Pritchard-Brown, Chief of Staff for 1st Theater Sustainment command and founder of the Female Mentoring and Morale Program, pose for a photo following the conclusion of an FMMP conference at the NCOLCOE on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The two-day event brought together guest speakers of various backgrounds who shared their experiences and guidance on leadership for women. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)