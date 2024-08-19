Ms. Balser addresses the audience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Laura Balser, Senior Client Partner for Korn Ferry Consulting Firm, answers audience questions during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The FMMP seeks to help women in the Army with coaching, mentorship, and networking. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)