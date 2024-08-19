Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Pritchard-Brown answers the audience

    Col. Pritchard-Brown answers the audience

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    Army Col. Clydea Pritchard-Brown, Chief of Staff for 1st Sustainment Theater Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentorship and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. Pritchard-Brown founded the FMMP in 2019 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia (then Fort Lee). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8600340
    VIRIN: 240816-A-AD451-5909
    Resolution: 8583x5697
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Col. Pritchard-Brown answers the audience [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

