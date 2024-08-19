Col. Pritchard-Brown answers the audience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Clydea Pritchard-Brown, Chief of Staff for 1st Sustainment Theater Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentorship and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. Pritchard-Brown founded the FMMP in 2019 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia (then Fort Lee). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)