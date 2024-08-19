Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Everette fields a question [Image 3 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Everette fields a question

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the NCOLCOE on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The FMMP seeks to help women in the Army with coaching, mentorship, and networking. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8600339
    VIRIN: 240816-A-AD451-4272
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
