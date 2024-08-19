Command Sgt. Maj. Everette fields a question

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the NCOLCOE on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The FMMP seeks to help women in the Army with coaching, mentorship, and networking. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)