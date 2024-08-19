Ms. Kesterson answers a question

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Sharon Kesterson, Chief Intelligence Officer for the Department of Homeland Security, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The FMMP seeks to help women in the Army with coaching, mentorship, and networking. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)