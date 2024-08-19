Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ms. Kesterson answers a question [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ms. Kesterson answers a question

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    Ms. Sharon Kesterson, Chief Intelligence Officer for the Department of Homeland Security, answers questions from the audience during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 16, 2024. The FMMP seeks to help women in the Army with coaching, mentorship, and networking. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8600338
    VIRIN: 240816-A-AD451-6779
    Resolution: 8323x5549
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ms. Kesterson answers a question [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. (ret.) Britt speaks to audience
    Ms. Kesterson answers a question
    Command Sgt. Maj. Everette fields a question
    Col. Pritchard-Brown answers the audience
    Ms. Balser addresses the audience
    FMMP Speaker group photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Mentor
    Morale
    Mentorship
    FMMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download