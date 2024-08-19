Maj. Gen. (ret.) Britt speaks to audience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Audience members listen to a talk given by Army Maj. Gen. (ret.) Maria Britt during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 15, 2024. During her career, Britt was the first female general officer in the state of Georgia in the Georgia Army National Guard, and after retirement she became an author on leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)