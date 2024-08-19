Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. (ret.) Britt speaks to audience [Image 1 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. (ret.) Britt speaks to audience

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    Audience members listen to a talk given by Army Maj. Gen. (ret.) Maria Britt during a Female Mentoring and Morale Program conference at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 15, 2024. During her career, Britt was the first female general officer in the state of Georgia in the Georgia Army National Guard, and after retirement she became an author on leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8600336
    VIRIN: 240815-A-AD451-8099
    Resolution: 9274x6182
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Britt speaks to audience [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Mentor
    Morale
    Mentorship
    FMMP

