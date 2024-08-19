Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Aug. 19, 2024) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    This work, Navy Band performs in Portsmouth [Image 6 of 6], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

