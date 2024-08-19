Navy Band performs in Portsmouth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Aug. 19, 2024) Chief Musician Cory Parker, from Bowling Green, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Navy Band Cruisers performed eight concerts in three states, connecting with audiences who do not interact with members of the Navy on a regular basis. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)