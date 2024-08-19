BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, pose for a group photo following a subject matter expert exchange at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)