BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

U.S. Marines assigned Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct dry-fire gun drills during a subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8599981
|VIRIN:
|240813-M-HY848-1126
|Resolution:
|6372x4474
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
