BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

Republic of Korea Marine Cpl. Junhwi Lee, front, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, shows a U.S. Marine assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, how to utilize an electronic sighting system during a subject matter expert exchange at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)