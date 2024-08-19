Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marine Cpl. Junhwi Lee, front, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, shows a U.S. Marine assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, how to utilize an electronic sighting system during a subject matter expert exchange at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8599979
    VIRIN: 240813-M-HY848-1061
    Resolution: 6618x4414
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines
    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81mm Mortar
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    ROK
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    Mark 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download