    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines [Image 2 of 9]

    BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Bertollini, a squad leader assigned Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of New York, uses a compass to pull an azimuth during a subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conduct Exchange With ROK Marines [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

