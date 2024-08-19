Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a speed set up of the 81mm mortar system at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)