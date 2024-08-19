Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines [Image 8 of 11]

    Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Damian Whitney, right, machine gunner, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Florida, assists in the demonstration of misfire procedures for the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a subject matter expert exchange at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8599961
    VIRIN: 240812-M-HY848-1133
    Resolution: 6870x4582
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Marines
    Infantry
    Training
    ROK Marine Corps

