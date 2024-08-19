Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Damian Whitney, right, machine gunner, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Florida, assists in the demonstration of misfire procedures for the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a subject matter expert exchange at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)