Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines

Republic of Korea Marine Pvt. Yeong Min Shin, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, uses a sighting device during a subject matter exchange at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
