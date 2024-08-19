Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines [Image 2 of 11]

    Knowledge Is Power: BLT 1/5 Conducts Exchange with ROK Marines

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Weston Sommerville, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, sets up a 60 mm mortar system for a subject matter expert exchange at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8599955
    VIRIN: 240812-M-HY848-1002
    Resolution: 6175x4119
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Marines
    Infantry
    Training
    ROK Marine Corps

