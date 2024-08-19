Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion hosts holocaust remembrance event

    WILLEBROEK, BELGIUM

    05.06.2024

    U.S. Army NATO

    Soldiers and civilian employees from Allied forces North Battalion and U.S. Army NATO pause for a group photo during their visit to the National Memorial of Fort Breendonk in Willibreok, Belgium, on May 6 during this year’s 2024 Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day. The national memorial is located about an hour north of SHAPE headquarters in Mons, Belgium, and is open seven days a week except Jan. 1, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31. (Courtesy photo)

