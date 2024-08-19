Battalion hosts holocaust remembrance event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and civilian employees from Allied forces North Battalion and U.S. Army NATO pause for a group photo during their visit to the National Memorial of Fort Breendonk in Willibreok, Belgium, on May 6 during this year’s 2024 Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day. The national memorial is located about an hour north of SHAPE headquarters in Mons, Belgium, and is open seven days a week except Jan. 1, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31. (Courtesy photo)