Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Hull Technician 1st Class Travis Simmons, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) kisses his wife upon returning to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 06:30
    Photo ID: 8599913
    VIRIN: 240820-N-TU814-1266
    Resolution: 3865x2572
    Size: 367.44 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SA Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024
    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024
    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024
    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024
    USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    First Kiss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download