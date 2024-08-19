USS Blue Ridge returns to Yokosuka after its summer patrol 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Career Counselor 1st Class Daniel Langdon, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) hugs his family upon returning to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
