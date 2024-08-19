Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage aircrafts arrive in RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 7]

    Heritage aircrafts arrive in RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A B-17 Flying Fortress performs a flyover for Heritage Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2024. RAF Mildenhall hosted its first Heritage Day event, celebrating the installation's legacy and history in recognition of its upcoming 90th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 03:15
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Heritage
    RAF Mildenhall
    Boeing
    Heritage Day
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

