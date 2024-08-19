Heritage aircrafts arrive in RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-17 Flying Fortress performs a flyover for Heritage Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2024. RAF Mildenhall hosted its first Heritage Day event, celebrating the installation's legacy and history in recognition of its upcoming 90th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)