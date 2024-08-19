Heritage aircrafts arrive in RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An E75 Stearman lands on the flight line at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, for Heritage Day, Aug. 16, 2024. RAF Mildenhall hosted its first Heritage Day event, celebrating the installation's legacy and history in recognition of its upcoming 90th anniversary. The installation hosted vintage aircraft for static displays for base personnel to observe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)