Food rations are loaded and moved outside the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Subsistence Supply Management Office on Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The supplies were for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02. The Subsistence Supply Management Office and the other members of the Fort McCoy food-service team provided a wide variety of support for the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 01:30
|Photo ID:
|8599670
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-CV950-2445
|Resolution:
|4323x2882
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy LRC’s food-service team supports CSTX 86-24-02, 2024 Global Medic [Image 54 of 54], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.